Griffith: Gov’t knew about ‘abduction’ of arms dealer, Brent Thomas Loop Barbados

Former police commissioner in Trinidad and Tobago Gary Griffith says it is impossible that the government of Trinidad and Tobago had no knowledge of the “illegal abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados.

T&T Prime Minister Rowley who called a press conference today said the Cabinet had nothing to do with the matter.

He added that Cabinet was not in the habit of directing the police, since officers could only be directed by police officers.

In a response to Rowley, Griffith said the prime minister was trying to “undermine” the intelligence of citizens in this matter.

“Yet again you [Rowley] are trying to play ‘Shaggy’ [Jamaican Reggae singer] and say it wasn’t me. The same thing you did pertaining to the merit list when you denied you had any involvement until the mark buss,” Griffith said.

According to Griffith, it is impossible for any police officer to leave Trinidad and Tobago without the authorisation of the National Security Minister.

Griffith who added that he was a previous member of the National Security Council as well as a former national security minister reiterated,” No commissioner of police in Trinidad and Tobago has authorisation to allow any police officer to leave this country and to go out of our waters without the approval of the government.”

Also, Griffith said as far as he knows the police commissioner has no authorisation to allow any police officer to be involved in any operation or any exercise outside of Trinidad and Tobago without the approval of the government.

“It is impossible for Trinidad and Tobago police officers to be involved in any joint operation with external police officers from another country without the approval and authorisation of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” Griffith added.