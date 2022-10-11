Grey’s Anatomy star Niko Terho says support took away his nervousness Loop Barbados

Many Bajans excitedly watched the season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 on October 6 to see their own Niko Terho on the screen, and Niko himself was amongst the batch of thousands.

According to TVLine in the latest TV ratings posted on October 7, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and NBC’s SVU tied for the nightly demo win per Nielsen finals.

Chatting with Loop, Niko said ahead of the 9pm start he was feeling “very excited actually.”

He said, “I’m glad that people are finally gonna get to see what we’ve been working so hard on.

“We’ve had so much fun filming.” And this reiterates, his sentiment in the trailer for the season, when he said being on set was like stepping foot at a Disney theme park daily.

Niko, who plays Lucas Adams watched the first episode with other cast members.

Asked if he was anxious to see it from the viewer perspective finally, he said, “People have been messaging all day. It’s really great to see all the support. It takes away the nerves that tend to come along with premieres.”