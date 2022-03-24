Grenada removes all travel restrictions | Loop Barbados

Travelling to Grenada just got easier.

The Spice Isle has removed all of its COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols.

From April 4, travellers to Grenada will no longer be required to take a COVID-19 test, be vaccinated, quarantine upon arrival, or fill out a Health Declaration Form.

The country’s mask mandate will also be dropped on April 4.

The news comes ahead of the island’s Carnival, known as Spicemas, which will be held on August 8 and 9.

Grenada’s test positivity rate has remained below five per cent on most days in the month of March and they continue to see low-level transmission occurring in the population.

In terms of vaccination, one-third or 33 per cent of Grenada’s population is fully vaccinated, with 4.8 per cent partially vaccinated and around 5.2 per cent having had a third dose or booster shot.