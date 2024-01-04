Grenada media shut out from Government’s swearing-in ceremony Loop Barbados

The Media Workers Association of Grenada is demanding an explanation and apology after the Government of Grenada barred all representative from the swearing-in ceremony of new Cabinet Ministers on Thursday, January 4.

This unprecedented move, has been described as an exhibition of “total contempt” for news representatives by the Media Workers Association of Grenada.

“It is the first time in the modern history of Grenada, that a government has barred coverage by independent Press, of the swearing-in of members of the Cabinet of Ministers, treating it as if it is their private function. Also shocking is that the Administration will not deign to speak to the Press for a full 24 hours after formalising the new Cabinet of Ministers,” said the organisation in press release.

The Media Workers Association argues that this new development by Dickon Mitchell-led administration was a “dangerous new low”. The Government is being called upon to give an explanation for their actions.

“The Media Workers Association roundly condemns this creeping contempt and wanton disrespect of the media by this current Administration.”

“Not just the media, but the People of Grenada, deserve a full explanation as to the genesis of this decision; an appropriate apology, and a declared commitment not to seek to restrict access of the independent media, nor stifle coverage of matters of clear public interest. We also call on the wider civil society to take note of this stunning development and to add their voices of condemnation.”