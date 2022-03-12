Grenada launches 473 Connect programme | Loop Barbados

The Grenada Tourism Authority has launched the 473 diaspora programme which allows Grenadians around the world to become tourism ambassadors for the island.

The approximately 360,000 Grenadians living in countries across the world will be encouraged to join the initiative via the website and complete a 12 module training programme, which will give them the status of a 473 connect ambassador.

The online training programme will equip participants with the tools and knowledge to recommend Grenada as a great holiday destination to their peers.

Ambassadors will also receive exclusive access to a list of preferred travel advisors who can then turn their referrals into bookings.

473 connect ambassadors will also be eligible to apply for a membership card, offering extensive discounts on accommodation and experiences across the island.

The card is designed to provide ambassadors with the opportunity to continue learning about Grenada while experiencing all that the tri-island state has to offer first-hand.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said: “The programme celebrates the contribution of first, second and third-generation Grenadians in the diaspora as a critical and important channel to boost visitor numbers to the islands.”

“We’re also delighted to be able to offer our 473 connect ambassadors a range of benefits which will help allow them to experience first hand all that Grenada has to offer.”

In addition, participants will receive points once their recommended friends and colleagues travel to Grenada, which can be accumulated and exchanged for accommodation, tours, meals and even petrol.

At the end of the calendar year, the 473 connect ambassadors with the most referrals from each market, will win an all-inclusive trip for two people, inclusive of airfare, accommodation, meals, excursions and transfers.

To provide more information and introduce the programme further, there will be a series of upcoming webinars as well as promotional evenings in London, Manchester, New York, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

Fam trips will also be hosted for top performers to Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.