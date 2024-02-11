Grenada: Elevated seismicity at Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano Loop Barbados

The alert level for the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano remains at YELLOW following recent increased seismic activity.

In a statement, Grenada’s National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) said it was advised by The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) that the elevation in seismicity began on February 9 at 11:14 pm and is ongoing.

The largest seismic activity measured 3.3 on February 10 with reports of these events being felt in the north of Grenada.

It said the UWI SRC will continue to monitor the Submarine Volcano and provide updated analyses of the situation. NaDMA said there are currently four fully functional seismic stations in the north of Grenada monitoring Kick ‘em Jenny.

NaDMA recently facilitated the upgrade of its five, 24/7 Kick ‘em Jenny Monitoring stations. (Photo credit: NaDMA)

Based on the information from UWI SRC, the alert level for Kick ‘em Jenny remains at YELLOW. This means that all marine interests should maintain the exclusion zone of 1.5 kilometres.

NaDMA said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

According to the alert level for the Kick ‘em Jenny Submarine Volcano: YELLOW means the volcano is restless; seismicity or fumarolic activity or both are above the historical level at this volcano or other unusual activity has been observed (this activity will be specified at the time that the alert level is raised).

According to information from UWI SRC, Kick ’em-Jenny is located approximately 8 km north of Grenada and is the only known ‘live’ submarine volcano in the Eastern Caribbean.

Recently NaDMA facilitated the upgrade of its five, 24/7 Kick ‘em Jenny Monitoring stations on Grenada, Carriacou, and Sisters Island.

Meanwhile, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said it has been informed about the increased seismic activities at Kick ’em Jenny. NEMO noted these activities are in no way related to the La Soufrière volcano.

NEMO said all mariners are asked to strictly observe the 1.5 km exclusion zone and residents in the Southern Grenadines should monitor releases from the Government of Grenada, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), and the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC).

NEMO added that it will continue to update the public on activities at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano.

It also reminded that the official advisories on Kick ‘em Jenny are under the jurisdiction of the Government of Grenada through the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA).