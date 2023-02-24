Grenada Draws First International Friendly Against Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Grenada Senior National Men’s Team Vs Barbados

23rd February, 2023: St. George’s: The Grenada Senior Men’s National team ended their first in a series of three (3) international friendlies against Barbados with a one all draw at the Fond Playing Field, St.Patrick’s. The match saw Team Grenada creating many opportunities to score but failing to convert until extra time in the second half. Grenada’s captain Jamal Ray Charles was awarded a penalty in the 90+1 minute after a foul in the 18 yard box. His penalty kick was deflected by the Barbados keeper but Charles wasted no time in netting the rebound.

However, just 2 minutes after the Grenada celebration #9 for Barbados Tajio James surprised the Grenada defence to find the back of the net in the 90+3 minute of play.

Following the match, Grenada Senior Men’s National team Head Coach Anthony ‘Nixon’ Modeste said while it was the team’s first engagement since last year it was a match Grenada should have won. He said, “We threw away numerous chances and we scored late, which is something we need to work on and grow from. However, I believe we will come back stronger in the next match.”

Goal scorer and captain for Grenada Jamal Ray Charles said it was a good feeling to score for his country again but a lapse in concentration cost them the win. He said, “Going forward, we will correct our mistakes and do much better in the upcoming matches.”

The upcoming friendlies will take place at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium at 7pm on Friday February 24 and the Cuthbert Peters Park, Gouyave at 4pm on Sunday February 26. Match 1 on February 22 and match 3 on February 26 are FIFA and Concacaf sanctioned. The international friendlies are part of the Senior Men’s National team’s preparation for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League match against the USA on March 24, 8pm at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

Before the March 24 encounter, Grenada is expected to also engage the St.Lucia Senior Men’s team and the La Horquetta Rangers out of Trinidad in the following friendlies:

3rd March- Grenada Vs St.Lucia5th March- Grenada Vs St.Lucia7th March- St. Lucia vs La Horquetta Rangers 10th March- Grenada Vs La Horquetta Rangers 12th March- Grenada Vs La Horquetta Rangers

