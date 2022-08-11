Grenada: Cops probing incident with Anderson Peters on Harbour Master Loop Barbados

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has confirmed an incident involving World Javelin Champion Anderson Peters that occurred aboard the vessel ‘Harbour Master’ last night in Grenada.

In a statement, the RGPF says Peters is presently receiving medical attention for minor injuries. Several crew members of the said vessel are in police custody assisting with investigations. A further update will be provided.

There is anger, sadness and shock in Grenada on social media following the circulation of a viral video of the incident where Peters is seen surrounded by several men. He ends up being thrown off the vessel in the dark waters during the incident.

Peters, 24, who is a world champion javelin thrower recently returned with a gold medal in the Men’s Javelin at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon and a silver medal from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

World Champion Javelin Thrower, Anderson Peters, of Grenada.

It is unclear why such an incident has occurred; however, the sight of their sporting icon being treated in such a manner has left many Grenadians angry. With some tweeting, they will never step foot back on the vessel.

It is reported the Harbour Master was supposed to have a cruise after the incident with one of the mas bands that participated in Spicemas, but video later showed the vessel remained in port following the incident.

Peters is regarded as a national icon in Grenada. He just received a welcome home reception which was attended by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Ron Redhead.