Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show Loop Barbados

Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

Tuesday May 23

Caribbean News
Exhibits from Grenada, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago which won a gold medal at the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The Caribbean was well represented at the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society 2023 Chelsea Flower Show in the United Kingdom where Grenada, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago were each awarded a gold medal.

Grenada’s exhibit in the floral category called ‘Tribute to Grenada’s Greenery Reserves’ captured a gold medal. The High Commission for Grenada in the United Kingdom in a post said this is Grenada’s 16th gold medal (to date).

Meanwhile, Barbados won its gold medal with a presentation entitled “Barbados… Every Bloomin’ Pot” which pays tribute to the traditional art of pottery using locally made clay soil pots to display the beauty of flowers and foliage.

The Barbados Horticultural Society (BHS) says this year’s outstanding team performance and beautiful exhibit means Barbados now has a notable record of winning a total of 21 Gold Medals, 12 Silver-Gilt and 1 Silver in 34 appearances at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

And, Trinidad and Tobago snagged a gold medal for its presentation ‘This Our Native Land.’ T&T team leader Tony Tang Kai said the win is even more significant, given the loss of the team’s design lead, Bernard Beckles, earlier this month.

Tang Kai said he and Beckles conceptualised the theme, which highlights the tropical paradise that is Trinidad and Tobago.

The award-winning display featured tropical fruits and flowers.





