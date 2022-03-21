Gregory Nicholls named as last government senator | Loop Barbados

Prominent attorney-at-law Gregory Nicholls will tomorrow become the country’s newest Government senator.

He is expected to be sworn into office on the recommendation of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, as the Barbados Labour Party’s final representative in the Upper House.

This follows the Government’s curtailment of its bid to amend the constitution of Barbados to permit an 18-year-old to serve in the hallowed chambers.

Nicholls is a former BLP candidate and is a well-respected voice on issues of governance and the rule of law. He was also recently part of the team led by Queen’s Counsel Leslie Haynes, representing the Government of Barbados on the constitutionality of Parliament.

His appointment tomorrow will enable him to participate in and vote on this year’s Appropriation Bill which is currently before the Upper House for consideration.

President Dame Sandra Mason is likely later this week to name the final two independent Senators that will complete the full complement of Senators in this current parliament.

“I am confident that Barbadians will welcome Gregory’s return to the Senate, as he served there before nearly two decades ago. He brings a steep legal perspective on matters, having cemented his reputation as one of this country’s most respected legal minds,” Prime Minister Mottley declared.

Nicholls, who was first appointed in 2003 at the age of 28, thanked PM Mottley, stating that he is “elated to serve this administration in the Senate.”

“I look forward to participating in my first assignment in the Appropriations Bill. This will be my fifth one, so I have an appreciation for what is required. The circumstances regarding Mr Kothdiwala are regrettable, but I am ready to fill the breach and I trust that I will do credit to the Prime Minister for her display of confidence in choosing me,” he said.