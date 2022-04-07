Greater business for Speighstown as jetty is refurbished | Loop Barbados

Speightstown is poised for heightened activity and businesses in the northern town stand to benefit, following the refurbishment of the jetty.

This was the pronouncement of Acting Minister of Tourism and International Transport Kirk Humphrey during a brief ceremony to mark the commissioning of the jetty on Tuesday, April 5.

“It will bring increased human traffic that will enhance prospects for economic viability for this area, not only for large commercial spaces but also the vendors who occupy this space person who may be on the jet skis [and] the various different activities that occur in this space,” Minister Humphrey stated.

In addition to the commercial benefits, the jetty would also improve access to the northern town.

“It signals the possibilities for even greater accessibility to Speightstown and the north via water taxis and holds the potential to bring new life to the community, with expanded opportunities for fisherfolk, for restaurants and bars, retail shops and others, for those in leisure and commercial sailing and marine recreation,” the acting minister said.

He went on to explain that the initiative was part of the Barbados Port Inc.’s (BPI) commitment to making the necessary investments in infrastructure and maritime conservation outlining that the BPI also executed the refurbishment of the Pile Bay Fish Landing Facility and allocated resources for the refurbishment of the Weston Fisheries Complex in neighbouring St James.

The restoration of the Speightstown jetty, which cost $1.2 million, included a number of repairs to the deck and lower-level platforms, installation of lighting and concrete repairs. It now spans 380 feet long and 14 feet wide.

During the brief ceremony, the 2022 Sir Charles Williams Barbados International Fishing Tournament was also launched.

“We really do wish the Game Fishing Association a successful event throughout the course of this week. What we are really excited about, though, are the possibilities of a return to Speightstown as a landing site for fish with the rehabilitation of the jetty,” Minister Humphrey expressed.