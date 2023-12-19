Graydon Sealy passes away Loop Barbados

Former educator Graydon Sealy has died.

He was the first principal of Garrison Secondary School, now The Graydon Sealy Secondary School, named in his honour.

In a announcement made on Monday, December 18, the Graydon Sealy Secondary School extended condolences to his family and friends. Sealy served as principal from January 6, 1975, until April 21, 1989.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Graydon Sealy the first principal of The Garrison Secondary now Graydon Sealy Secondary School.”

“The management, staff, students and parents wish to extend sincere condolences to his family and friends during this time of sorrow. May he rest in peace.”

“He was heaven sent and is now heaven bound,” the notice added.

Following the news of his passing, Garrison Secondary alum, Attorney-at-law Michael Lashley KC described Sealy as an outstanding principal.

“I woke to the sad news of the passing of former principay Graydon Sealy. We, proud Garrisonians, must pay tribute to this outstanding principal who conducted his duties fairly and displayed genuine care in both the academic and personal lives of his students.”

He also professed:

“Although he was short in stature, he was indeed through his integrity, a giant of a man. May he rest in peace.”