Grass fire eating up acres from Bannatyne to St David’s Loop Barbados

Firefighters are tackling a huge grass fire which originated in Bannatyne, Christ Church.

The time of call to report the blaze was received at Control Room at 11:08 am, today, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Initial response was dispatched from Worthing Fire Station. Water Tender 8 responded.

The fire was under the command of Station Officer Scantlebury.

Smoke and ash are affecting communities to the south of Bannatyne including Vaux Hall, Sargeants Village, Clapham, Wildey, Pine, Fort George and surrounding districts.

Asthmatics should take necessary precautions in the affected areas. Motorists need to exercise caution in the area as smoke is reducing visibility. Drive with windows up if traversing the area.