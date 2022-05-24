Grant set to be Consul General in Miami | Loop Barbados

Outgoing chief executive officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Rudy Grant is set to be Barbados’ newest Consul General in Miami.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made the revelation during a press conference on Saturday, May 21.

“I have asked Mr Grant whether he will serve as our Consul General in Miami. He has agreed and he gave the appropriate notice to his employers. He agreed some time ago and he will take up the post at a date that he and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have agreed upon,” the Prime Minister remarked.

The BHTA announced on May 19 that after more than six years, the CEO will be stepping down from his post at the end of June.

Speaking on his resignation, Grant expressed his “unwavering dedication to the tourism industry”.

“My unwavering dedication to the tourism industry remains and I look forward to assisting with the continued development of this extremely important industry,” said the former Government Senator.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins, congratulated Grant on his appointment. Cummins also assured that Grant’s successor will play an “instrumental” role in the future of the sector.

“I have every confidence that the BHTA, which represents the majority of tourism players in the accommodation and direct tourism sector, will continue to make sure that for their board of directors and the current leadership of the BHTA, will have a seamless transition. And, I want to take the opportunity to congratulate a former senator colleague as well…

“We are confident whoever succeeds him will also be instrumental and also be a great partner for the tourism sector,” said Minister Cummins.