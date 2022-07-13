Grant plans to expand Barbados’ footprint in Miami | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Consul General to Miami, Rudy Grant, plans to expand the island’s foreign policy footprint in Miami when he takes up his new position in the coming days.

Consul General Grant made the promise on Monday during a meeting with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, at Ilaro Court.

During the talks, they identified tourism and the hospitality sector, climate change, labour, and the blue economy as possible areas for further collaboration with business and industry players in Miami.

Grant raised the issue of seeking other job opportunities for Barbadians outside of the hospitality sector.

On that point, Mottley suggested a hospitality gateway programme, in collaboration with the National Training Initiative and the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, for new entrants and existing hospitality workers to upgrade their skills to take up posts in the future.

The Prime Minister also advised the Consul General to continue discussions with those universities in Florida that are willing to work with the Government on the blue economy and coral reef restoration, with a view to engaging with The University of the West Indies and other agencies to effect this.

Mottley wished Grant well in his new assignment and expressed optimism that there would be new areas of business to advance the country’s economic prospects. Grant leaves the island on Wednesday, July 13.