GRAND KADOOMENT Weather Report – Tropical wave affecting island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for Bajans’ favourite Monday of the year – Grand Kadooment, August 7, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 5am, August 7)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 70W south of 18N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 55/59W south of 17N moving west at 10 to 15 knots

Recap

In Barbados, activity ahead of a tropical wave analysed tilting from 55W to 59W, began to generate scattered light showers under partly cloudy skies across the island.

The 12-hour rainfall accumulations from overnight showed a maximum of 3.2mm in Christ Church and 3.0mm in St James. At the Charnocks station, 0.2mm of rainfall was recorded.

Shower activity was also prevalent across the extreme northern Leeward islands as a surface-to-low-level shearline supported by a favourable upper-level environment, generating cloudy skies, moderate showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Elsewhere across the island chain conditions were mostly clear apart from sparse light showers.

Across the Guianas, satellite imagery showed a generally stable environment with mostly clear skies overnight and minimal shower activity as a surface-to-low-level ridge pattern influenced weather conditions.

Winds across the region remained light overnight peaking at 13 knots here in Barbados. Gusts of 25 knots accompanying an isolated shower during the early morning hours were experienced here in Barbados.

Seas remain slight to moderate with swells peaking at 2.0m in open water.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

The tropical wave currently analysed tilting along 55/59W will track westward towards the Windward Islands, and this in conjunction with slightly favorable upper-level environment will generate light to moderate showers. There is also a slight possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

By nightfall, the tropical wave is forecast to slowly drift northwestward across the Leeward islands. Simultaneously, a gradual improvement is anticipated across the southern Windward islands. In addition, model guidance highlights the introduction of a tropical wave emerging from within the monsoon along 50W.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Marine

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.

Temperatures

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/24.