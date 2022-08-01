Grand Kadooment weather report – Dust haze across Barbados Loop Barbados

Dust haze predicted for today.

Skies look overcast but according to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, Grand Kadooment Monday, August 1, a layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

General Forecast:

In addition to the dust hast due to a surface to low-level ridge pattern as the the dominant weather feature affecting Barbados currently, this morning the general forecast is a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Sea swells:

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Winds:

Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.