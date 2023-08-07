Grand Kadooment call – PM Mottley wants a peaceful end to Crop Over Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants an incident-free end to the sweetest summer festival – Crop Over 2023.

She told patrons at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) Soca 4.0 event held at the National Botanical Gardens that she is pleased with the behaviour of locals and visitors throughout the season bar one event in the beginning which did not mar the season nor set the tone.

We pray that once again, it will be once again, people enjoying themselves and nothing similar

The prime minister said, “There was one thing negative at the beginning of the Festival as we all know, [but] it was as if once that happened, everybody just decide, yuh see dis, this is about Bajans having fun. This is about Barbados being able to breathe.”

She was making reference to the security breach by what seemed like over 100 ticketless revellers into a j’ouvert event back on July 1, 2023, that stunned the island and sent the business of one entrepreneur up in flames.

With just hours left to go now, she urged, “We pray that once again, it will be once again, people enjoying themselves and nothing similar to anywhere that we had at the beginning of the Festival.”

Despite a tropical wave predicted to affect the island today, Kadooment Monday, PM Mottley encouraged “Bajans, come out in your numbers. Bring the family out.”