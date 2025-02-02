Grammy Awards air tonight with star-studded performances Traffic restrictions in place for “We Gathering” event at Archers Bay Airliner and helicopter collide near Washington DC Trump to sign order eliminating DEI from military Police investigating unnatural death Small Craft and High Surf Advisory issued for Barbados
Local News

Grammy Awards air tonight with star-studded performances

02 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Cynthia Erivo, Billie Eilish and Chris Martin. Getty Images

Share post:

Music’s biggest night is happening Sunday and the lineup of scheduled performers is pretty impressive.

The Grammy Awards air live from Los Angeles and will be hosted again this year by Trevor Noah. There has already been excitement about potential performances, thanks to the nominations.

That’s due in part to Beyoncé adding to her all-time record number of Grammy nominations with 11, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish with seven nods each.

Beyoncé now has a career total 99 Grammy nominations – more than any other artist – but she’s not yet won the Recording Academy’s top prize, album of the year.

But in addition to who wins, viewers can tune it to watch performances by the following artists:

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

Chappell Roan

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Stevie Wonder

Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Lainey Wilson

Herbie Hancock

Brittany Howard

Brad Paisley

Teddy Swims

Janelle Monáe

John Legend

Sheryl Crow

St. Vincent

Jacob Collier

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

The ceremony will help to raise funds for those who suffered due to the the Los Angeles area wildfires. (CNN)

Related articles

Support us

Related News

02 February 2025

CAIPO now part of Business Barbados

29 January 2025

Thirty killed in crowd crush at India's Kumbh Mela festival

28 January 2025

Implementation help for Barbados

24 January 2025

QEH probing security, visitor incident