GPS ‘Christmas family bonding’ initiative starts Dec 5

Black Immigrant Daily News

Aimed at further strengthening family relationships, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), ‘Christmas Family Bonding Visits’ initiative will commence on December 5, 2022 at all prison locations countrywide.Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said the aim of the visits is to help families to further re-connect in a positive way during the festive season.

“We have worked with prisoners and their families for years and appreciate how daunting an experience it can be for everyone involved, so we are always here to offer practical and emotional support”, the Prison Director said.

Mr. Elliot further added “We know that prisoners’ families serve their own hidden sentences when a family member is sent to prison. It can be hard to find support for a variety of reasons. However, for those reasons we have decided to have this ingenuity annually”.

During the visits, family members will be privileged to have a meal with their loved ones and at the same time share a few extra minutes with them.

The visits will conclude on December 11, 2022.Interesting family members can contact the Officer-in-charge at each location for further information.

At New Amsterdam Prison – Superintendent of Prisons, Christine George on telephone number 333-2897.

At Lusignan Prison – Senior Superintendent of Prisons, Kofi David on telephone number 220-4289.

At Camp Street Prison – Senior Superintendent of Prisons, Olivia Cox on telephone number 225-5390.

At Timehri Prison – Superintendent of Prisons (ag), Amias Benjamin on telephone number 261-2265.

At Mazaruni Prison – Superintendent of Prisons, David Shepherd on 665-4020.

NewsAmericasNow.com