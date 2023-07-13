Gov’t willing to pay to re-acquire some of the Savvy on the Bay lands Loop Barbados

Government is prepared to negotiate with the owner of some of the lands situated at Bay Street by the old Eye Clinic and to its West, but if no agreement can be found, the State is also ready to take the matter to court to re-acquire two of the three parcels of land.

This was revealed by the Attorney General Dale Marshall in a statement issued to the media today, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

In recent days, a section of the media reported that allegedly government has plans earmarked for the land where Savvy on the Beach is located along Bay Street, St Michael. This generated much public discourse on social media.

However, today, the AG said in the statement, “We are committed to re-acquiring two of three parcels of land at Bay Street that were formerly vacant and freely utilised by generations of Barbadians. Barbadians must not be robbed of that right and whether car park or otherwise, we are intent on securing those rights for Barbadians. Some things are priceless.

We will be seeking to negotiate with Kinch as a first option. If we cannot reach an agreement, then the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act will be relied upon for the acquisition of the properties and the Court will be asked to set the compensation that Kinch will be due, which is also provided for under the Act.”

Related Article

As to how the situation got this point, the AG also explained that this government could not have prevented the original sale because it was before they got into power.

He said government has been trying to honour the sale, but without disadvantaging Bajans.

“Much has been said about the issue of the status of the lands at Bay Street that were purchased by one of Allan Kinch’s companies. While the sale of that property was a policy position of a previous administration, from the time this Government came to office, we made it clear to Kinch that we did not share the same approach, and that we wanted to preserve part of that overall site for the public of Barbados.

“We were in no position to stop the sale, since Kinch had the contractual right to specific performance of the contract, but we made it clear that we wanted to go in a completely different direction. These discussions took place before Kinch did any work at Bay Street, so he ought not to pretend now to be taken by surprise by our stance.”