Gov’t told forget the optics: Schools need urgent care and attention Loop Barbados

One educator wants the current ruling Administration to step away from what he calls performative actions and speeches to actually doing the work to improve the health and safety of students and staff at many of the island’s schools facing a myriad of environmental and structural issues.

The Assistant General Secretary of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) and former teacher union boss Pedro Shepperd told Loop News, after observing the move of this ministry a few months ago to bypass the urgent calls for cleaning at St John Primary and instead latch on to the request for a pedestrian crossing and crossing guard:

“My response to this is that government is about cosmetics and public relations. The deep rooted concerns are not being addressed in most situations. The problems at many of the schools are systemic and deeper than crossings and guards. Schools are struggling to maintain their infrastructure due to lack of funding and a proper maintenance program.”

He contended:

“The Government like to do things for popularity and votes. As in the case of Luther Thorne now, and St John, it is cosmetics and they, the government, would say how much they spent on fixing the issues raised. My problem is that it didn’t have to come down to this if systems were in place to be proactive and prevent these occurrences.”

Speaking on the heels of the extended closure of Luther Thorne Memorial School, he said that he has it on good authority that the work at the school by the contractor hired, was never a weekend fix.

He said that the Ministry of Education closed the school last Thursday and Friday after seeking to downplay the industrial action by teachers who are fed up of the working conditions at the Wildey located school. He said that parents and guardians are being told the work was completed over the weekend, but he was questioning the timeline to conduct and complete such extensive work.

The Ministry released an update yesterday, Sunday, December 10, that the work is done and “the rooms are now to be industrially cleaned in time for students and teachers to return to the school plant on Tuesday December 12.”

Too many schools suffer and deteriorate because of the issues

What needs to be done, Shepherd’s solutions

With Luther Thorne joining the list of schools impacted by environment issues including St John Primary, Lawrence T Gay Memorial, The Ann Hill School, The Irving Wilson School and The Combermere School, Shepherd urged:

“We have to seriously look at making around schools sterile. Luther Thorne suffers from what Parkinson suffered from years ago with the Pine Hill Dairy. Lawrence T Gay too suffers from a similar problem. However, a school like Ignatius Byer would not have those environmental concerns. St George Secondary might only get an issue during the cane season from burning canes.”

But regardless of the environmental assessments and the findings, Shepherd is adamant “all schools including primary should have funds allocated for maintenance. The Health and Safety Committees in schools should have structure and their recommendations should carry some weight.”

Shepherd does not want a myopic vision implemented where only those affected already are catered to and given the funds.

With schools locally having three breaks a year and the longest break in the summer, he reiterated, “I have said before and maintain that all schools should be stripped during the summer holidays and be industrially cleaned. No school should have to return to dirty walls, floors or surroundings. Schools are populated more than any other place five or six days a week on a consistent basis.”

Furthermore, he recommended at the most basic level as it pertains to maintenance and catching issues early, “Janitorial staff need professional training and equipment fit for purpose. General workers need to be trained in basic plumbing, carpentry, masonry and electrical installation.

“Too many schools suffer and deteriorate because of the issues. No electricity in classrooms, leaking faucets, termite-infested furniture and the list goes on.”