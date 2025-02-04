Govt looking to expand mixed-ability classrooms

Government is pressing ahead with plans to expand mixed-ability classrooms across the school system as part of a broader strategy to ensure inclusivity in education.

Minister of Education Kay McConney said they were committed to creating learning environments that cater to all students, regardless of their learning needs or abilities.

Addressing a ceremony at the reopening of the Alma Parris Academy in Speightstown, St Peter, yesterday, she said while the institution will provide a specialised space for students with exceptionalities, the ultimate goal is to integrate inclusive education across the system.

“The intention is that across all schools, we will be able to integrate all students in mixedability classes, where all students are able to learn and where we are able to provide the right types of interventions for them. And when we say interventions, this is dependent on how a child learns, the pace at which a child learns and ensuring that our teachers are properly equipped to work with them.”

McConney stressed that equipping educators with the necessary skills was a critical part of the Government’s strategy, with Erdiston Teachers’ Training College ramping up its training programmes to prepare teachers for classrooms that incorporate students with varying abilities.

