Gov’t embarking on oil drilling mission amid oil price concerns | Loop Barbados

With gas prices expected to surge due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Government of Barbados is taking measures to soften the blow.

Minister of Energy and Business Development, Kerrie Symmonds announced today in the House of Assembly that a team of specialists from Trinidad and Tobago will be coming to Barbados to assist with an oil drilling exercise.

Delivering his remarks during the 2021/2022 Estimates, Symmonds indicated that exercise is expected to “drive up” oil production in Barbados by 200 barrels.

“The purification of some of our pre-existing wells which have fallen into a state of disservitude is something that we are doing with assistance from a team from Trinidad and Tobago. We anticipate that we will be able to drive up the production of oil in Barbados by about 200 barrels,” said the Minister.

He added that Government will also be accelerating its plans to deliver renewable energy across Barbados and reduce the reliance on natural gas.

“It is a moment at which we have to be very vigilant about our energy sector and we have to become very focused or even more focused than we were before on accelerating the delivery of renewables and renewable energy licensing, and a lot of work has been done in that regard already,” Symmonds indicated.

Russia owns the largest sub-sea pipeline in the world, making much of Europe reliant on its delivery. The Energy Minister pointed out there is a shortage in Europe and Russia’s dominance gives its the ability to fluctuate prices at will.

“We are in a state of affairs where the global scenario is very delicately poised with respect to the prices of energy.”

The Minister of Energy and Business Development assured residents that Government will be monitoring the global developments closely and warned that the situation is “fluid”. He revealed that Barbados will seek cheaper options in the interim, but warned that it will be extremely competitive especially for a small island developing state.

“As it now stands, it is not a time for panic. The United States Eastern seaboard, the Henry Hub prices are showing some stability. And in fact, there is a lot of daylight in terms of price differential between what natural gas source at in the United States and what is happening in Europe, but there will inevitably be some degree of difficulty for us to face for the very simple fact, that where cheaper gas can be sourced, it will be purchased.

“And, therefore, small economies like ours which have a smaller demand for the natural gas will be less prioritised than the larger economies with the larger demand because there will simply be a point where people will go where the money is and with the best wishes in the world Barbados demand does not allow for us to have that kind of impact.”