Gov’t announces VAT holiday on December 20 | Loop Barbados

In an effort to spread some holiday cheer, Government has declared that on Monday, December 20, customers island wide will see a 17.5 per cent reduction on their purchases.

Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn made the announcement on Saturday from Ilaro Court. Minister Straughn said that the “VAT holiday” was a “win win” for consumers and businesses, following 21 months of financial pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He indicated Barbadians will be able to stretch their dollar this Christmas, as the 17.5 per cent on value added tax on goods and hire purchase items will be removed for one day.

Detailing the requirements of the exemptions, Straughn said “eligible goods must be available for sale with immediate issuance or delivery to the consumer on the day [and] orders for goods that are not in stock do not qualify for the VAT holiday”.

Goods and services that do not qualify include motor vehicles, guns, ammunition, cigarette and alcoholic beverages as well as supply of accommodation. Credit purchases or goods on consignment are also not eligible.

“Given the circumstances that we have been experiencing over the past 21 months, certainly I wish that we could do more but regrettably we still have unpaid bills to be able to settle and the extent to which we have been able to continue to provide for other matters in relation to the pandemic,” Straughn remarked during the press conference.

He advised companies and businesses to record zero-rated supplies when filing their customary VAT returns.

“In filing the VAT, a company must provide sales data or receipt specifically for the VAT holiday. Companies will have to issue a tax invoice to the customer with the value added tax recorded at zero per cent. As the supply is zero-rated, the recovery of input tax is permitted as the business would be allowed to recover the VAT initially paid on the items