‘Governments do not raise children’ says AG | Loop Barbados

Attorney General Dale Marshall is appealing to all Barbadians to join the fight in eradicating criminal activity in Barbados.

During a press conference held this afternoon at Government Headquarters, Bay Street St Michael, the Attorney General affirmed that Government has implemented several measures to arrest communities in crisis.

“You will note that Government is doing a lot of heavy lifting with the measures that we have put in place, you’ve seen them, you’ve heard us talk about them. We’re trying to rescue our communities and these responses will go long way but we have to acknowledge that until we take a significant personal effort in dealing with our own families in our own communities, we will find that in another twenty years we will be back to square one.”

“All of the solutions do not lie with government intervention. The first intervenors are ourselves and if we applicate that responsibility and decide that we’re going to leave the safety of our streets to the police service and to the government then that is not the solution,” said the Attorney General.

Marshall contended Government is determined to ensure the safety of Barbadians, but there should also be a national effort by all citizens.

“We are committed, we are absolutely determined to ensure the safety of Barbadians and if I can remind you during COVID we adopted a whole of country approach. Everybody had a stake in this we had to protect ourselves, we had to protect our families and our neighbours and collectively, we were able to protect our country. We have to accept that dealing with firearm crimes requires a similar approach, a whole of country approach, not a whole of government approach.”

“Governments do not raise children. It is plain and simple. Governments do not live in communities, we do.”

He added: “The government is committed to doing its part but I call on all Barbadians to recognize that with all the work that government does if each of us does not recognize that we have a significant role to play in rooting out some of these challenges, then we will get nowhere.”