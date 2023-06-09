Government tackling environment issues at St John Primary Loop Barbados

Parents of students at the St John Primary School have been assured that the Ministry of Education is working assiduously to address the environmental issues at the institution.

This assurance came from Education Minister Kay McConney at St John Speaks, held at Gall Hill Hard Court on June 6. The Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, disclosed that plans were afoot to tackle the issues, which have disrupted the school term, resulting in children and teachers falling sick.

According to McConney, over two consecutive weekends, there was industrial cleaning at the Glebe Land, St John. She reported that this practise will occur every three months going forward.

“The intention is that there will be a standard industrial cleaning every three months and there will be air quality tests in between so that if we need to do it more often we will do so but with a view that there is a longer term plan.”

Should the situation escalate, the the students will be temporarily placed at the Codrington College and the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex. Class Four students will be moved to the David Thompson Complex, meanwhile the Codrington College has expressed that they can facilitate up to five classrooms.

Minister McConney indicated that the environmental issues at the St John Primary School, transcended across other education facilities and Government buildings.

“That building is made up of a material that tends to attracts moisture, and that is like a lot of the coral stone buildings we have around that are part of government plants, and schools in particular.”

“There is an interim maintenance plan to ensure that works done don’t slip back and then we have to look at what we will do in the longer term,” she explained.

The Education Minister told those gathered that Government proactively taking the necessary steps to solve the problem. She indicated that Director of the Education Technical Management Unit, Francisco Miller, will be closely monitoring the maintenance at St John Primary and the other primary schools across the island.

“I asked Mr Miller as well to not only deal with the St John primary but there are other primary schools made of the same material that we know over time has been having a problem, so we can’t just be reactive when we get a complaint. We now have to be more proactive and put a proper plan in place,” McConney added.

Miller, who was also present, disclosed that the Ministry of Health will be leading the efforts at the St John Primary School.

“In the interim, we have sought to use the industrial hygienist to take some air quality samples as well as swabs of the area so that we can determine whether or not the quality of the air is good or not,” he disclosed, while adding that commercial grade dehumidifiers will be installed at the school plant.