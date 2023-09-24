Government serious about youth development, more programmes coming Loop Barbados

Government plans to implement more programmes to empower and support Barbadian youth.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith hinted that more development initiatives will be coming soon at the Barbados Youth Advance Corps (BYAC) graduation ceremony for students who successfully completed examinations under the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), and the City and Guilds exams.

Speaking to the graduates at the Hilton Resort on Friday, Griffith reiterated Government’s commitment to eradicating the “youth tears”, and ensuring that the youth of Barbados were given opportunities, especially to youth on the block.

“As I traverse this country, and I see our youngsters on the blocks, and I see persons who we would term as idle and I recognise that the Ministry have put measures in place to attract those particular youngsters as well because we cannot afford to have anyone behind.”

“When you check the news and you see what is happening in other countries, and when you see the programmes that are being offered in this country, then you will understand that those youth tears that I spoke about. We are doing something to address those youth tears, we are doing something to stop those youth tears,” emphasised the Minister of Youth.

He encouraged the BYAC graduates to grab the second chance and opportunities offered to them.

“Government through my Ministry is making all the necessary steps to keep the windshield shined and crystal clear for you to see what is available if you decide to step up, if you decide to take the second chance that is offered,” Griffith told the young men and women.

Minister Griffith added that including the Youth National Mentorship Programme and 24-hour youth support hotline that was launched this year, more initiatives were on the horizon.

“I am pleased that, Government, we’re doing all that is necessary. And, there will be more programs that are coming.”