Government partners with BAEH to open 24-hour homeless shelter Loop Barbados

Government will be partnering a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) to offer a 24-hour homeless shelter in The City.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey announced on Thursday, September 14, a partnership with the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH).

The BAEH’s shelter presently operates at nights from 6 pm to 6am, leading its clients to head back to the streets during the day until it reopens. However, from October 1, the shelter which can facilitate up to 90 persons, will be open 24 hours.

Speaking to reporters at Ilaro Court, Humphrey indicated that this step was part of Government’s action plan to address homelessness in Barbados.

“One of the challenges that we had is that the Alliance to End Homelessness can only operate during the night because constraints.They operate from 6 am to 6 pm, which means that during the course of the day, persons who are homeless really have no facility.

“The other thing is that during nighttime is probably not the best time for interventions, for counselling, medical interventions, and so on. These things are better delivered every day. For us to be able to adequately address the challenges facing homelessness, and the homeless, we needed to have access to a homeless shelter,” he emphasised.

He maintained that the BAEH was best suited as a partner for the delivering of goods and services. Clients at the shelter will have access to food, counselling services, security and medical staff as well.

Over a year, Government will be invest just over $200, 000 in the operations of the 24-hour shelter, Humphrey shared.

He is confident that the numbers in Bridgetown will decrease with the opening of the shelter.

“We believe that we will see immediately a reduction in the persons in town,” said the Minister of People Empowerment.

“I think that when we do this, we are then able to street homelessness in a much more holistic manner and we take the persons off the street, yes, but we are addressing the issues pertaining to the state of mind which a large part of the Barbadian homeless is in relation to mental illness,” he added.