Government partnering with US to eradicate firearm trafficking | Loop Barbados

Government will be tackling gun crime by attacking the problem at the source.

During a press conference on Friday, at Government Headquarters, Attorney General Dale Marshall revealed Government will be working with the United States of America to enhance border control.

“Part of our strategy involves dealing with our source markets or perhaps I should say source country. We have settled on an MOU with certain United States agencies to do a number of things which will assist in our mutual ability to deal with the illegal trafficking of firearms. Obviously, you’ve seen in the press a number of stories in relation to firearm traffickers in the US, we are intent that we are put in a position to be better able to deal with those things in a cross-border way.”

The Attorney General also revealed that Government will be training customs officers so they are able to identify specific firearm pieces as they are also trafficked in parts.

“As a result of that MOU, we are also going to be looking at increased training of our customs officers. Believe me, we know that the criminal element is extremely resourceful and they are certain characteristics of firearms that they rely on. They know that they can be taken apart so they ship them in multiple things and what is important to us is to make sure that our officers, our border protection agencies, are fully able to spot them when they see them.”

“So that will take care of training and cross-border corporation and we’re looking forward to having that particular MOU signed with those specialist US agencies. The commissioner has signed off on it and it has gone back to the US Embassy and that has to come into play from there,” he added.