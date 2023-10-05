Government partnering with nonprofit to build 2 secondary schools Loop Barbados

The Government of Barbados will be partnering with the international nonprofit organisation, XQ Institute, to build two new secondary schools.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley disclosed the partnership during her feature address at the launch of the Education Transformation Proposals held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC) on Thursday.

While highlighting that an overhaul of the education system will also feature private partnerships with global entities, Mottley said:

“XQ [Institute]…have agreed to build the two new secondary schools for us, once the Government provides the land, [which] we have already started to do [with] purchasing the site of the old Ursuline Convent and purchasing the site at Chelston [Park, St Michael]”.

She added that the institution built at Chelston Park, Culloden Road, St Michael will focus on “preparing students in the specialist areas of the blue and green economy”.

XQ is a prominent organisation backed by the Emerson Collective, the philanthropic arm of Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs. Emerson Collective’s work focuses on education, immigration reform, the environment, and other social justice initiatives.

During her remarks, Prime Minister Mottley also hinted that the Erdiston Teachers Training College will be collaborating with an Ivy League school to provide leadership and teacher training on a continuous basis.

“Partnership will also come in twinning Erdiston Teachers Training College with an Ivy League school to be able to ensure that the capacity constraints of Erdiston and Barbados, with the declining population, do not undermine our ability…If we are to be the best that we can be, we heard that we need to provide the leadership training and teacher training on a continuous basis to be relevant to the times in which we live, but never leaving the values that are necessary to anchor our people with Bajan values,” the Prime Minister said.