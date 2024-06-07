Government nurseries closed today Loop Barbados

Day nurseries operating under the Child Care Board (CCB) will be closed today, Friday, June 7.

The closure is to facilitate a team building exercise, which will be undertaken by the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs for staff at the CCB, the National Disabilities Unit, the Welfare Department, and the National Assistance Board to prepare these agencies for amalgamation into one unit.

The CCB advises that it’s headquarters at the Fred Edghill Building, Cheapside, and the nurseries will reopen on Monday, June 10.