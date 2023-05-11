Government nurseries closed for one-day to facilitate merger event Loop Barbados

Child Care Board, National Assistance Board, the National Disabilities Unit, the Welfare Department, and the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs will all be closed tomorrow, Friday, May 12.

As a result, government day nurseries, welfare offices, and all agencies that fall under the Ministry’s umbrella will be closed for business. Parents and guardians with charges who attend the government nurseries will need to make alternative plans for them.

This closure is to facilitate a staff event in relation to the amalgamation of the four social service entities which fall under the Ministry, and persons are therefore encouraged to plan their business accordingly.

Emergency calls can be made via the helpline 536-4673.

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs apologises for any inconvenience caused due to the closure of these offices.

Regular services are scheduled to resume on Monday, May 15.