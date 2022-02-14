Government needs accommodation for displaced hurricane victims | Loop Barbados

Owners of fully furnished rental apartments or houses are urged to assist with accommodating persons whose homes were damaged during the passage of Hurricane Elsa.

This accommodation will be temporary until repairs to the homes of those displaced are completed.

To assist, interested landlords are encouraged to contact the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs at 536-4673 (536-HOPE), or email [email protected], for further details. Apartments or houses should have water, electricity, Wi-Fi, be in good living condition, and children friendly.