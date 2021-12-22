Government helps UWI Open Campus staff get paid | Loop Barbados

Government has come to the aid of staff at the University of West Indies, Open Campus.

Following news reports on Tuesday, December 21 that the UWI Open Campus was not in the position to pay staff salaries for December, the Goverment has Barbados has consigned funds to facilitate the payment in time for the holidays.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training said: “The Barbados Government has consistently, on a monthly basis, paid the approved allocation to the UWI, of which the Open Campus is a beneficiary. To this end, the payment for December 2021 has already been dispatched in a sufficient timeframe to facilitate the payment of salaries.

In an effort to assist with addressing the situation at hand, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has taken the initiative to advance the remaining funds allocated for the remainder of the financial year ending March 2022, to assist the Open Campus with the December 2021 payment of salaries.”

The Government of Barbados also appealed to contributing governments across the region to “assist the Open Campus on this occasion”.