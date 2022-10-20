Government determined to meet housing revolution goal Loop Barbados

Government is on target towards building 10, 000 houses across the island.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, October 18, during a site visit at Haggatt Hall, St Michael where 12 housing units are being erected, Minister Of Housing, Land and Maintenance Dwight Sutherland shared that the Government was on route to achieving its housing revolution goal.

“We have some 25 units that will be built on this location in Haggatt Hall. It is part of the 10,000 housing trust that the Prime Minister spoke about in our budget speech and in our Estimate Speech and when we resumed office back in January.”

Sutherland did not reveal the exact timeline the housing units in Haggatt Hall will be finished, but disclosed that an additional 13 units will be built in the area as well as 20 units in Whitepark Road, Alleyne’s Court.

“We said to the public of Barbados led by our Prime Minister that we’ll be building 10,000 houses. What we have here is 12 and I articulated another 13 that’s 25. Soon there will be 20 units at Whitepark Road, Alleyne’s Court, these are all rent-to-own units.”

He also shared that due to the use of photovoltaic technology, rent-to-own houses will be cheaper. These homes will be accessible for low-income earners who work for less than $2,500 a month.

“Persons that are earning less than $2,500 a month – that is the low-income category – when we put photovoltaics on the roofs of these homes, persons would have mortgage rates as low as $435 a month.”

“And I don’t think for a two bedroom house that is unreasonable and $530 for a three-bedroom house,” he professed.