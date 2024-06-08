Government continues it’s human trafficking campaign Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Government continues it’s human trafficking campaign Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Mount Gay unveils limited-edition cricket label

Jou Bae set to be a sexy colourful Bajan experience and safe vibe

Barbados Fire Service assists in rescue in Spry Street

Saturday Jun 08

29°C
Barbados News

TBPS is encouraging persons who may know or have evidence of someone being trafficked, to call 430-7332 or 4307333.

Rosemary Forde

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Every year millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide. Human Trafficking can happen in any community and any family, regardless of the age, race, gender or nationality.

Therefore, government announced that it will be continuing it’s human trafficking campaign to educate the public about this crime.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is encouraging persons who may know or have evidence of someone being trafficked, to contact TBPS at 430-7332 or 4307333, or the Crisis Hotline at 435-8222 or 2879344. 

Persons can also email TBPS at [email protected].

In Barbados, a person who is guilty of the offence of trafficking in persons is liable on conviction to a fine of $1 million or to imprisonment of 25 years or to both.

A person who is guilty of the offence of trafficking in children is liable on conviction to a fine of $2 million or to imprisonment for life or to both.

Related Articles

Loop Noticias

No fianza: Venezolano ante el tribunal acusado de trata humana

July 16, 2021 03:31 PM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Police probing unnatural death

Barbados News

Mount Gay honours late employee

Barbados News

Government continues it’s human trafficking campaign

More From

Lifestyle

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Award-winning Bajan writer up for another, this time it’s a POSH Award

See also

Barbados News

Barbadian wrestlers win big at Spartan USA Nationals

Team Barbados copped one silver and two bronze at the recently concluded Spartan United States of America Nationals which in Orlando, Florida.

Barbados News

Emerging Entrepreneurs’ Broad Street Mall marketplace on today

The marketplace is set to capitalise on the activity associated with the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup.

Barbados News

Employment opportunities for skilled artisans in Canada

The BECCS is seeking several persons to fill vacant posts as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and auto mechanics.

Barbados News

Five questions with DJ Puffy

“The sounds of the Caribbean are very versatile. Over time, I’ve tastefully bridged the gaps and blended genres by adding or chaning…”

Barbados News

Central Bank welcomes 26 summer interns

“This is a great opportunity for these aspiring professionals to experience the world of work and receive the support and guidance they need.”