Government continues it’s human trafficking campaign Loop Barbados

Every year millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide. Human Trafficking can happen in any community and any family, regardless of the age, race, gender or nationality.

Therefore, government announced that it will be continuing it’s human trafficking campaign to educate the public about this crime.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is encouraging persons who may know or have evidence of someone being trafficked, to contact TBPS at 430-7332 or 4307333, or the Crisis Hotline at 435-8222 or 2879344.

Persons can also email TBPS at [email protected].

In Barbados, a person who is guilty of the offence of trafficking in persons is liable on conviction to a fine of $1 million or to imprisonment of 25 years or to both.

A person who is guilty of the offence of trafficking in children is liable on conviction to a fine of $2 million or to imprisonment for life or to both.