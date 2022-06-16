Government committed to reducing regional food bill | Loop Barbados

Barbados is set on reducing the Caribbean’s food bill by 25 per cent through regional partnerships.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, reiterated her Government’s commitment to addressing the food crisis while on an island tour with managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

Georgieva, representatives from Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) and other government officials toured the east and west coast of Barbados on Tuesday, June 15. The focal point of the tour was the historic St John’s Parish Church.

During the tour, Prime Minister Mottley spoke on a range of topics with the IMF chief, including Barbados’ ongoing partnership with Guyana. Mottley detailed that she and President Mohamed Irfaan Ali were working towards reducing the region’s food bill by 20 to 25 per cent, which accounts for a reduction of US $6 billion.

She also informed Georgieva about the Barbados-Guyana food terminal which will be established, where indigenous Barbadian black belly sheep will be raised and exported.

“We will also establish a Barbados-Guyana food terminal that we’re now trying to get finance. We’re looking at having the carcasses cut between Roraima and Southern Guyana, putting them in quarters and sending them here and then we will do the finals cuts and packing. In exchange, we’re taking the indigenous Barbados black belly sheep which has a much healthier profile than New Zealand lamb because it has much lighter fat and we’re allowing that to also be raised in Guyana with the Brazilians.”

“We’re literally being forced to work together in very practical ways and hopefully that will open up both the air travel and tourism market in nothern Brazil for Barbados,” she contended.

The tour travelled from the National Botanical Gardens to St John to Codrington College, St John’s Parish Church, Bathsheba St Joseph, through St.Andrew, Farley Hill National Park and finished in Speightstown St Peter.