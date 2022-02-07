Got COVID symptoms but testing negative? | Loop Barbados

Since the Omicron variant, there is a new phenomenon presenting and it appears to be present in Barbados as well, where persons who are primary contacts of COVID-positive patients are presenting with symptoms but testing negative.

Speaking to how these persons will be captured in the system, the Head of the Home Isolation Programme and Vice President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP) Dr Adanna Grandison said recently, that the new satellite assessment centre will be used for this.

She said:

“The assessment centre, that is specific for persons who may be COVID-indeterminate, so you may have been in a household with someone, that person is positive, you are now displaying symptoms, but you do not have a confirmed PCR test, the assessment centre that Dr George would have spoken to, is certainly of utmost importance because it allows a dedicated space for you to be assessed and managed as you are made aware of your COVID status.”

And to those persons who may be feeling symptomatic and wish to determine their status for themselves using a Rapid PCR test at home or with any facility, she urged, “if symptomatic, please follow up with a PCR test as soon as possible because that is important in terms of us being able to monitor and fast track you through our system… and I want to continue to encourage persons to test.”

Today, February 7, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) sent out correspondence to indicate that the assessment centres are ready and will be online from tomorrow, February 8.

QEH is establishing an Assessment and Urgent Care Centre and an Assessment and Isolation Centre. The Belleville Assessment and Urgent Care Centre will be located at the 4H/Sparman Hospital in 6th Avenue Belleville, St Michael, while the Frank Walcott Assessment and Isolation Centre situated at the Frank Walcott Labour College in Mangrove, St. Philip will provide assessment services to persons in home isolation whose conditions deteriorate.