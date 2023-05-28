Gospel Fest marks 30 years, brings Christians back together Loop Barbados

Gospel Fest was truly missed from the Barbados calendar of events, according to its organiser and the hundreds of patrons in attendance.

The presence of Gospel Fest was missed during the years of lockdown due to the pandemic, and as a testament, its return was filled with much celebration, joy and glee as Christians united to party together while praising and glorifying God.

Under the theme ‘Grateful’, Gospel Fest has been having an incident-free grand time as they mark 30 years of existence.

Speaking to Loop News on the penultimate night of the festival – Ultimate Gospel at New Dimensions Ministries in Barbarees Hill, Executive Producer Adrian Agard said:

“This year, what was different? There were so many things that are different. Remember we are coming out of a period where we weren’t doing a festival and so much has changed. So the challenge of getting things back to a level of normalcy in so many areas presented challenges, but we realised that a whole number of, the support level has changed, people’s attitudes sometimes have changed, we are getting accustomed to a new normal and a new environment and offering. It took some time to build back up after doing nothing for a number of years.

“But also there has been a lot of rewarding things from this year. We saw people come back together after such a long time, like the Mass Choir. Also, the expressions we heard from people of how wonderful they felt about being able to engage with each other. That was also different.”

Asked what kept him and Gospel Fest going for these three whole decades, with a smile, Agard chuckled and confessed, “A determination I suppose, and just a continuous trust in God to meet all the needs and to be enable us to do what needs to be done in terms of proclaiming the gospel here in Barbados.”

To this end, the question was posed about if he feels that Barbados is in a place where more events of this nature are needed.

“Yes I got the impression of that even moreso when we weren’t doing it, because people would always meet me and say, ‘When are we going to get the Festival back? What are you going to be doing?’

“But not just for Gospel Fest, there is a general need for a lot more of this kind of activity. We really, we are not excited about the fact that this is the main activity that takes place, we feel that there should be so much more activities, especially when we see the level of talent that comes on these stages.”

He said that God has blessed many Barbadians of all ages, namely in the young children and they need spaces and opportunities to showcase what God has buried inside them for them to share and bless others. “When we saw the level of talent, we just need more opportunities… for people to express what God has deposited in them”. Agard thanked Signia Globe for coming onboard and sponsoring the much-loved and well-attended Artiste Development Workshop which continues to be a core part of the Festival to ensure sustainability.

Gospel Fest has been sponsored in part by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) this year.