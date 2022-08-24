Goodland community shook by 2 shootings with injuries in 6 hours Loop Barbados

Another man was injured when shots were fired just after midnight in Goodland, two gaps away from an earlier shooting scene.

Police returned to the Goodland, St Michael community for a second shooting incident happening less than six hours apart. This time they responded to 2nd Avenue Goodland.

Members of the Barbados Police Service are carrying out investigations into the shooting incident, which occurred about 12:30 am today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It was reported that the victim was sitting on the step of his home at 2nd Avenue when an unknown assailant discharged a number of shots in his direction. He was struck in his lower body. He was rushed from the scene in a private motor vehicle for medical attention.

Investigations are continuing and anyone who can provide any information into this matter is asked to call, the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 7501, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.