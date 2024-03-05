Gooding-Edghill mum on direct flights to Africa progress Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Minister of Tourism is remaining silent on when Barbadians can expect to see a commercial airline flying direct between Africa and Barbados.

The Minister of Tourism and International Transport wants Barbados to be a hub connecting flights from Africa, but he said that before he reveals any unconfirmed plans, he also wants to see enabling strategies and resources in place to ensure longevity.

Responding to a question from the member of parliament for St James Central Edmund Hinkson about actualising a direct flight between Barbados and an African country, Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill said:

“…it is a work in progress, and I do not want to say much more, Honorable Member. You know my style. Once we have it in the bag and it’s all completed, then we’ll make an announcement. But I’ll say this. We have to have a sustainable platform in order to continuously drive business from the African continent, and that is what we’re doing now.”

Furthermore, he said he will not jump the gun but assured some news will come from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI). He did not give a timeframe but said, “At the appropriate time, the BTMI will be making an announcement with respect to an officer that we would like to place in that market, because it’s important that we do so in order to have a person on the ground coordinating and driving the behind-the-gateway marketing, because if we’re going to have a flight coming out of Africa, we have to be in a position to sustain it, and that’s very important.”

As it pertains to how advance are the talks with any of the airlines, the Minister only shared, “In respect of airlift out of the African continent, we are working with, we’ve had a number of discussions with at least three entities with a view of building out airlift into Barbados. Those negotiations are ongoing.”

But an air service agreement is not something you can fly on

In the past, Barbadians have been given dates or timelines that have since lapsed. A year ago, March 2023, Ambassador David Comissiong said he was looking forward to the start of the twice-weekly flight from Lagos.

Addressing the media at Ilaro Court on the occasion of Ghana’s 66th Anniversary, though the deal was not completed, he said, “Hopefully, before the middle of the year, we’re going to have that direct airline licence not between Ghana and Barbados, but it’s likely to be between Lagos, Nigeria and Barbados twice a week. So, once we can get on that plane at Grantley Adams [International] Airport and fly across the Atlantic to Lagos, that is just a short journey from Lagos to Accra, Ghana.”

Then in October 2023, the then Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Senior Minister Coordinating the Productive Sector, Kerrie Symmonds while delivering remarks virtually at the Barbados Coalition of Service Industries’ (BCSI) business forum panel discussion on Airlinking Prosperity: Bridging Trade and Services in The Caribbean and African Region, said that up to then,Barbados had signed air services agreements with Ghana, Kenya, and Rwanda and is in the process of discussing how to actualise the airlift.

“But an air service agreement is not something you can fly on. Therefore, you need to have, obviously, the airline. But before the airline can leave the ground, there has to be some economic framework, some substance that allows for this effort to make sense, otherwise you will have … a collapse,” he explained.