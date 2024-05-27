Good momentum going into World Cup – Brandon King Loop Barbados

Stand-in West Indies skipper Brandon King said the regional team performed consistently during their 3-0 series win over South Africa and has momentum going into the T20 World Cup.

West Indies hammered South Africa by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday.

Johnson Charles smashed 69 while King hit 44 in the West Indies successful run-chase.

“Happy with my own performance, would’ve liked to carry my bat through the end though. We understand each other’s games playing a few years together,” King said after the match.

“Important 3-0 last series before the World Cup, so important preparation and good momentum going into the World Cup,” he added.

Commenting on the West Indies bowling, Hope felt pleased with his players’ performances.

“Our bowling performances were very pleasing. We had consistency through it. Motie and other different contributors… Can’t wait to meet with the other boys before the World Cup,” he said.

Gudakesh Motie was named the Player of the Series with eight wickets at an average of 8.50 and an economy rate of 6.18.

Motie says he has been working very hard on his game.

“We’ve been working on the camp. I’ve been working on how to control the overs in the middle overs – wide yorkers and straight ones too. The other surfaces in the World Cup will be similar,” he said.

Charles was named Player of the Match for his 69 off 28 balls on Sunday.

“We’ve been working hard during the camp and in the series. Worked hard on our skills leading up to the World Cup. Just enforcing the basics. Tried in the first two games, didn’t work out, but came today,” he said.

“It’s important to get in shape before the World Cup. It’s all about building the confidence. Even the two games I didn’t score, I was still feeling good. Want to keep on building until that first game.”

These are good signs that we don’t have our full squad and still, we won 3-0 against South Africa,” Charles said.

The Windies play Australia in an official World Cup warm-up match on 30 May at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The two-time champions open their T20 World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea on 2 June at Providence Stadium, Guyana.