Golf Classic returns after three-year hiatus Loop Barbados

Rotary Club of West Diamonds International Charity Golf Tournament returns this October, after a three-year hiatus.

The highly anticipated event, slated for Sunday, October 8, will be held at the prestigious Royal Westmoreland Gold Course. It promises to be a day of golf, philanthropy, and community spirit.

The tournament, initiated in partnership with Rotary Club West and Diamonds International, has been a longstanding tradition, with over 18 consecutive annual tournaments, interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the years, this collaboration has raised substantial funds exceeding $2.5 million to support various noble causes in Barbados. Notably, these contributions facilitated the original refurbishment of the Pediatric Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), the enhancement of the Medical Intensive Care Unit and establishing the Renal Dialysis Unit, providing free dialysis services to the Barbados public.

Other initiatives supported include the Ellen Steinbok Hearing Project, focusing on providing free hearing tests and treatment to approximately 2,000 children in primary schools in Barbados and aiding at-risk youth through the Nature Fun Ranch. The scholarship fund continues to grant scholarships to students facing financial challenges in attending the University of the West Indies among other impactful endeavours that have left a lasting mark on the community.

Jacob Hassid, Managing Director of Diamonds International, expressed his deep gratitude, emphasizing the significance of this ongoing partnership with Rotary Barbados. He acknowledged the remarkable journey from inception, only interrupted briefly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This steadfast collaboration has amassed funding for crucial ventures and he attributed this success to the unwavering support of long standing partners and the warm reception extended to new companies joining this year. Their combined efforts have created a meaningful and enduring impact on Barbados. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

Proceeds from this year’s Golf Classic will be used to support of the work of Nature Fun Ranch as well as help identify and provide support to students diagnosed with dyslexia.