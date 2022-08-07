Gold for Sada Williams, Bronze for Jones; Barbados 20th at CWG 2022 Loop Barbados

Barbados has secured a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in three different events and from three different athletes, all in Athletics and Para Athletics.

Today the medal haul jumped from one to three in less than 18 minutes.

The first medal for the country was Shane Brathwaite’s silver in the Men’s 110m hurdles final on August 4.

This morning, at 5:45 am, Barbados’ 400m runner, Jonathan Jones had the second fastest reaction time out of the blocks, and for his good start and endurance, the collegiate champion was able to hold on for third place and win Barbados its second Commonwealth Games 2022 medal, a bronze. Running out of lane 5, de finished with a time of 44.89 on the clock. Winning the race was Muzala Samukonga.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley tweeted:

“I am so happy to see @Imthatjones4L win the bronze medal in that Commonwealth Games M 400m Finals. I’m certain all of Barbados feels the same way! Congratulations Jonathan!”

Then 15 minutes later, at 6am, Barbados’ own Sada Williams was in the blocks to run the Women’s 400m Finals. Not only did she win by almost a second and a car-length, but she is also now the only woman to ever break the 50 seconds barrier, going below and posting a time 49.90. Williams now holds the Commonwealth Games record.

Chatting with the SportsMax reporter after her win, she said that she had no clue that going below 50 meant that she was the one to beat now in future Games.

Having written her name on history’s page in such a historic way, she said:

“I guess you can say it was all a part of the plan. Win the gold medal and get the championship record, so it was into the plan.

“I ran the race exactly how I wanted it to be.”

Her 2022 season is not done but she did share, “so far this is my best season yet and looking forward to more great things to come this season.”

With three medals, Barbados is now 20th in the medal standings overall.