Goals galore in BFA Republic Cup opening fixtures Loop Barbados

The opening fixtures of the 2023 Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic were played last weekend at various venues across the island.

Originally scheduled to kick off last Thursday, football lovers were disappointed when the matches were suspended due to torrential rains.

However, the spectators were rewarded for their patience as a whopping 65 goals were scored in the open round of matches.

Dover representatives Paradise FC were the biggest winners over the weekend, as they dismissed southern neighbours Potential Ballers 10-0 at the Passage Road playing field, in the first of two matches last Sunday evening.

In the feature match of that fixture, Deacons FC blanked Fitts Village FC 5-0 to join Kickstart Rush at the top of Group 8.

Saturday evening at Market Hill playing field Kickstart Rush brushed aside Eastern United 9-0, courtesy of a hat-trick from former national youth footballer Reymar Walters.

Also, on Saturday at the Market Hill grounds, Central League Spartans defeated St Philip Football Academy 5-1, thanks to a beaver-trick from Jadon Pitt.

The surprise result of the weekend was Division Two Parish Land’s victory over St Andrew Lions who were recently demoted from the BFA Premier League.

Devin Gale-Forde’s 23rd minute goal was the lone goal scored in the first of two games at Valery playing field on Saturday evening.

In the second encounter Abrahams United Silver Sands won the southern derby versus Maxwell 4-1.

National youth forward Raequan Jones scored all the goals for Silver Sands.

At Passage Road on Saturday evening, Villa United defeated FC Mega Ballers 4-2, while home team Beverley Hills went down 4-0 to Whitehall Football Academy.

In the final match on Saturday, played at the Holder’s Hill venue, Haynesville edged Cave Hill 2-1.

Sunday was a match of close encounters.

Defending champions Weymouth Wales defeated a stubborn Greens outfit 2-1 at the Greens playing field.

Empire SC survived a penalty scare and a couple of near misses to defeat Division Two bound United Stars Alliance 2-0 at Rices.

Earlier in the evening Brittons Hill FC blanked Carlton Red & White 4-0.

Jabarry “Papi” Chandler returned to the local scene after a stint in Antigua and announced his return with a hat-trick, as Wotton defeated FC Bydes Mill 7-0.

The BFA Republic Cup will continue Sunday October 15 at the following venues, Inch Marlow, Valery, Speightstown and Passage Road.