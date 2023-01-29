Goals galore in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Eleven Goals in two matches delighted the spectators’ appetite as the second match day of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League provided them with a goal feast.

Last Thursday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf, goals flowed in both matches, as each of them were keenly-contested.

In the first match, Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions came from a two-goal deficit to earn a deserving draw against the ultra-offensive Wotton FC, in a thrilling 3-3 tie.

The feature match was a sea-saw tussle between Phillips Bakery/Dover Market Paradise FC and the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds, which ended in the Dover lads emerging 3-2 victors.

Wotton FC’s Khalil Gill (red) prepares to make a cross while being monitored by St Andrew Lions’ defender Davyan Clarke

Wotton FC, with a newly-acquired and exquisite frontline, handed starts to new boys Elijah Downie and Antone “Pookie” Greaves, but it was the ever-consistent Kemar “Villain” John who gave them the lead in the 12th minute.

Former national forward and Wotton skipper Kyle Gibson doubled the lead in 30th minute.

Raymond Hope cut the deficit in half in the 36th minute as the Lions trailed 2-1 into the break.

Three minutes after the interval, Lions’ Davyuan Clarke tied the score at 2-2.

UWI Blackbird’s midfielder Romario Drakes dribbles the ball, while being tracked by Paradise’s defender Tito Beckles.

However, Gibson would restore Wotton’s lead with his second goal in the 64th minute.

Sadrian Ward took a share of the points back to St Andrew when he capitalized on a moment of miscommunication between Wotton goalkeeper Liam Brathwaite and his defense, in the 83rd minute.

Paradise versus UWI is turning out to be a true “cracker-jacker” encounter.

During the BFA Republic Cup late last year, they played to a very entertaining and enthralling 4-3 scoreline which saw Paradise advance to the semifinals of the competition.

This opening league fixture was much of the same.

National midfielder Darico King controls the ball, while surrounded by three Wotton FC defenders.

Fresh from his move over from Weymouth Wales, Tyrel Rayside-Demendonca opened his account for his new club in the 2nd minute.

The Blackbirds quickly found their feet and enjoyed good spells of possession but lacked that cutting edge in the attacking third.

UWI earned a penalty in the 34th minute when Renaldo Trim was adjudged to have fouled Jadon McCollin inside the penalty area by referee Kevon Clarke.

Captain Ramon Griffith blasted his penalty effort, high into the roof of the net, beyond goalkeeper Jason Boxhill, to send the teams into the break tied at 1-1.

Paradise went ahead once again, and they did so in fine style in the 59th minute.

Skipper Armando “Sugar” Lashley’s right footed free-kick from 30 yards was too good for UWI custodian Shaquan Phillips to even get close.

Lashley added his second and Paradise’s third courtesy of a text book counterattack in the 65th minute.

McCollin scored for UWI in the 79th minute, to create a nervous ending for Paradise, but the southerners held on to the lead and a crucial three points.