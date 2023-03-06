Goals galore in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League returned to the BFA Wildey Turf last Thursday evening, after a week’s break in support of the men’s senior national team’s assignment in Grenada from February 22 until February 26.

Spectators were treated to 16 goals in the night’s double header.

The first match saw southern neighbors Abrahams United Silver Sands and Dover Market Paradise facing each other, in what was expected to be a keenly-contested duel.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

However, the result was far from expectations, as the Dover boys thumped their opponents 7-1.

Silver Sands got off to a great start, when veteran midfielder Troy Johnson sent them ahead in the 17th minute, but this merely aggravated their opponents.

The Premiership’s leading goal scorer and Paradise captain Armando “Sugar” Lashley led the goal feast as he scored twice to take his tally for the season to eight goals from six matches.

Lashley scored in the 21st and 89th minutes, while five other Paradise players added to the score card.

Jamal Watson -Cummins got on the scoresheet in the 26th minute, Tyrel Rayside-Demendonca scored in the 42nd minute, senior national team defender Ramon Manning scored his first of the season in 73rd minute, former national captain Mario Harte converted in the 77th minute and substitute Maliq Rawlins wrapped up the evening with a goal in 91st minute.

Table leaders Weymouth Wales continued their unbeaten run by brushing aside Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions 8-0.

Former Lions forward Arantees Lawrence scored in the 12th and 60th minutes to spearhead the ambush from the “Green Machine”.

Roving fullback Andre Applewhaite got his name on the score card in the 19th minute. The ever-consistent Kemar Headley scored in the 33rd minute, Romario “Pete” Harewood found the nets in the 75th minute.

Weymouth Wales defender Andre Applewhaite scored his first goal of the season as Wales defeated St Andrew Lions 8-0

Lions’ defender Zico Greaves put the ball into his own net in the 83rd minute. National forward Nadre Butcher scored in the 87th minute and Sheran Hoyte completed the goal rush in the 92nd minute.

Wales have a perfect record of five wins from five matches, while the Lions reside second from the bottom of the table with two points.