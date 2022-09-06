Goals continue galore in the BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup moved into their second week of action last weekend at eight venues across the country

After a whopping 64 goals on the opening day, the goal feast continued , as 87 goals were scored over two days of competition.

The biggest win over the weekend was attained at the Valery playing field. Home team Brittons Hill FC dismissed St John representatives College Savannah 11-1 in the feature match, while Premier League outfit Abrahams United Silver Sands made lightwork of their junior opponents Eastern United Football Club, winning 7-1 in the 6 pm fixture.

Over at the Belleplaine playing field, there was another massive win for the home team. St Andrew Lions blanked Technique 7-0 and in the earlier encounter at the same venue, Beverley Hills won the town versus country battle when they defeated Youth Milan 3-1.

Over at the Dover playing field, Pinelands blanked FC Bydes Mill 5-0 and in the southern derby Pride of Gall Hill won 3-1 against Parish Land.

In the other matches on Saturday evening at Bridgefield, a youthful Carlton Red & White unit edged Whitehall FA 2-1 and Bagatelle FC were 3-1 winners over St Peter Cosmos.

On Sunday evening the score lines were more amicable, but the goals continued to flow.

At the Mahaica playing field in Speightstown Spartans FC and WRBSSC played to a 2-2 tie and Checker Hall FC and Villa United played to a similar result.

In the Division Two clash at Friendship, Caribbean United defeated Benfica 3-0 and the Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) won 5-2 against the home team Hothersal Turning.

Another home team reaped success in their fixture on Sunday evening.

Fitts Village FC put four goals beyond Greens United to emerge 4-2 victors and Potential Ballers brushed aside Mavericks SC 4-1.

Finally at Briar Hall. Kickstart Rush won 5-1 against Dayrell’s Road FC and L&R United defeated Chickmont FC 4-0.