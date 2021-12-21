Go big and go local this Christmas: Gifts for HER | Loop Barbados

Jolly Old Saint Nick, isn’t going to be sliding down the chimney or tiptoeing in our doors this Christmas.

Like most people across the globe, he’s feeling the brunt of the pandemic. While Santa sack of presents may be lighter this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t spoil your significant other, special someone or your friend.

Christmas is a season for giving, showing your love for others either by acts of service or giving gifts. But let’s be realistic, the best thing about Christmas is the gift-giving and receiving of gifts.

Shoppers get an adrenaline rush looking for the perfect find. When you present that gift and the receiver loves it – this warm feeling of satisfaction bubbles up in you and disperses like drinking a perfectly chilled ginger ale.

For those much like myself, who are experiencing last-minute anxiety about what to buy “Her” for Christmas, here are ten possible options that you can consider.

Jewellery

To quote Marilyn Monroe “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”, however, if you can’t afford Tiffany & Co that are plenty of affordable options that fit your budget.

Pandora jewellery pieces are always a fan favourite. The line of bracelets, necklaces, charms and rings can cater every age group from the teen getting her first signature charm bracelet, to young 60’s looking for a set for that Christmas dinner. Pandora Barbados is also located in the centre of Bridgetown at Norman Centre along Upper Broad Street.

Looking to buy strictly local? Check out Victoriseque Designs Jewellery. The Barbados-based online store includes “beautifully exquisite” unique gold plated fine jewellery. A Loop personal favourite – If you have an interest in astrology and stargazing, Victoriseque has several rings, bracelets and necklaces that might be right up your alley.

Another Bajan fave is Cultured by Zhane. The brand is known for its bold, beautiful and colourful statement pieces, that are capable are liven a dull outfit.

P.S. her accessories are also unisex so don’t be afraid to exchange and switch it up!

Skincare

If you are struggling with acne or just looking for some skincare products to keep your face looking smooth, supple and wrinkle-free, try Che Essentials. The formula is created by a Barbadian chemist, once you indicate your skin type and problem areas, she will recommend which products can be used. Che Essentials is also offering a Holiday Gift Box for the Yuletide season with products catered just for you!

Going into Christmas Day, you want to look and feel your best, so why not pamper yourself and your skin with Official Body Silk. Looking to have silky, soft and glowing skin going into the new year? Official Body Silk will have you smooth like butter! In celebration of the Christmas season, their Christmas bundle might be just what you need.

FYI check out Peppermint Frosting and their Strawberries and Cream lines!

LC Naturals Barbados is another local skincare brand with the slogan – Love, Care. Their handcrafted line of products includes not only body and skincare but also natural hair products to protect your coils and curls.

A personal favourite is the Bug-Off body butter, which is fused with citronella, lemon and rosemary. The natural repellent keeps mosquitoes at bay and also is safe for children.

Planners

The last two years have been extremely tumultuous for everyone. Just when we were starting to breathe a bit easy in 2021, the delta variant rose its ugly head and the COVID-19 pandemic was back at square one. Most recently, omicron or ‘Omarion’ kicked off a possible B2K reunion, thereby suspending travel plans for many and possible Christmas reunions.

But hope is not lost, 2022 will be our Tony Stark in Avengers End Game.

Best way to set out those financial, fitness and life goals for the new year – write them down.

‘Femtrepreneur’ brand, She Markets WEC, launched their 2022 Planner this month. Simplistic but classy, with a handcrafted gold foil cover, the planner is perfect to be held accountable for ‘new year, new me’.l

If you are looking for a planner that is slightly more bold and spunky, Fantasy Kingdom has also released a line of individual and business planners that can be personalised with your name and picture. You can also make it a full package by adding a personalised mousepad, tumbler, tea mug or notebook.

Perfumes

When picking scents, you need to have sense and know a person’s likes and dislikes.

Reportedly this season’s top picks are Burberry’s Her and the white lien of Good Girl by Carolina Herrera. The two products are complete opposites. Burberry’s Her is a sweet, fruity-floral scent and more on the lighter side.

Meanwhile, the woman wearing Good Girl enters the room before she physically appears. The intoxicating scent compromises hints of wood, almond and coffee.

Ya Smell Good offers rich fragrances for every mood. Check out their Instagram page!

Spa Day

Bajans are known for ‘picking down’ their house and cleaning for Christmas down to the last hour. Some people continue cleaning on Christmas Day and then go right into preparing the Christman luncheon.

When it all settles, the ideal way to relax is a massage with a glass of wine!

Book a spa day for ‘her’ at Reflections Spa at The Sands Barbados. For a couple of hours, you can escape and let your body recover. When making the appointment, make sure to ask for Ahfeeyah! She provides the ultimate experience, listening to your tight muscles and giving them all the TLC that they need.

In case you don’t want to leave the comfort of your home, Body Bliss Zone is a mobile spa service that comes to you. After your session in the comfort of your home, you feel the feel effects without having to worry about driving across parishes.

Candles

Sometimes after a long day, one needs something to improve their mood and calm their mind. Aromatherapy candles can keep you relaxed, energised and help you be productive.

Taking an hour out of your day to slow-burn can help renew your focus.

If you want your home to smell a little bit like Christmas, Beloved Candles Barbados’ Christmas candles are for you!

The Barbadian brand debuted Plum Pudding and Caramelised Chestnuts for the holiday season.

Native Candles Barbados cleverly incorporates aspects of Barbadiana in their products and Christmas is no exception with – Spiced Sorrel, Yuletide Mint, Old Years Night and Christmas Eve. The brand also includes candle accessories – check their Instagram page for Wick Trimming Tips.

Those who might not like candles also have a flameless option with their reef diffusers which as available in the same scents.

Personalised items

Nothing roars in a relationship more than couple items. A cute give can also be personalised couple shirts. A2Z Custom Wear can cater to your printing needs. This includes not only t-shirts but hats, masks and more.

Personalised wine glasses and a sweet merlot or refreshing Moscato can also be a nice alternative.

Gifts with a message

Your fashion is a walking billboard of your style and your personality, so make a statement with your clothing.

Several Barbadians have created street apparel and t-shirt brands that reflect clever Bajan sayings or are a public protest to societal issues but with humour.

The t-shirt brand, Stop Harassin We, highlights the culture of sexual harassment in Barbados. Showcasing female annoyance with t-shirts saying “Pssst Ya Murr” and “Yes I smile, just not for you”

Meanwhile, popular designer Katrina King launched her t-shirt brand, Kat’s Korner this year. One of her t-shirts gives a witty take on being vaccinated with the summer hashtag of “Vaxxed and Fully waxed”.

Another 100% Bajan line is Nuh Broughtupsy, which is an ode to colloquial sayings and pays respect to aspects of Barbadian culture.

Purses/Bags

A clutch for the night on the town or dinner with friends, Barbadian bag design Aria St John has you covered. Her collection of clutches and purses cover every life event and trust you are going to stand out. She blends leather with the traditional crocus material, also fusing bright colours and delightful patterns.

An Aria St John bag for Christmas is definitely a steal!

Swimwear

Crochet designer Christian Gibbs is famous for her distinctive personal and design style. She doesn’t shy away from bringing crochet into fashion for any and every occasion. And she also doesn’t hesitate to go beyond the normal in her creations.

Her crochet brand, By Krishtun, celebrates womanhood and her curves. Trust that out of her diverse collections or original pieces, you are bound to find something you fall in love with.

J’ainique Couture is by Britain-trained Barbadian designer, Chenique Jones. Her handmade pieces fit like a glove. Known for her colour, striking designs and prints, J’ainique Couture embodies the slogan “It’s okay to be u’nique”.

Shoes

Earthy Collections is a Barbadian brand based in Welches, St Michael that makes genuine leather sandals. With the ease in COVID-19 restrictions and the ban lifted on entertainment events, a pair of Nevaeh sandals sounds well due.

Artwork

Art gives meaning to our lives and brings life to a room.

Alanis Forde’s artwork will do more. It will make you reflect on its beauty, its depiction of black beauty and black women.

Akilah Watts is another young artist, who incorporates aspects of black culture – hairstyles – into her work. She also makes subtle references to aspects of Barbados in some of her pieces.

The duo is among the three artists who designed and conceptualised the mural at the General Post Office in Bridgetown.

For those interested in purchasing Barbadian art from young black artists, check out Alanis and Akilah’s works.